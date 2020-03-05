Meghalaya: Violence returns to parts of state, one stabbed; vehicle damaged

Curfew in Shillong, other parts. (Express photo: Abhishek Saha) Curfew in Shillong, other parts. (Express photo: Abhishek Saha)

Violence returned to parts of Meghalaya after a brief lull as a 21-year-old man was stabbed in Shillong’s Mawkhar by unidentified miscreants on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm and the victim has been identified as Sanidul Islam. Though he received head and abdomen injuries, the victim is out of danger, the state police said in a bulletin.

Curfew was imposed in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas from 9 pm until 5 am on March 6, the state police said, adding that internet access has been restored in all six districts which had witnessed violent clashes over the inner line permit (ILP) and the amended Citizenship Act.

Mobile internet and messaging services, which were withdrawn in six districts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region on Friday night, were restored at 10 am, the police said.

Mobile Internet has been restored in all districts of Meghalaya. #HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/6LQ3G9aWsq — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) March 5, 2020

In a separate incident, miscreants hurled stones at a taxi in the Nongmynsong area on the outskirts of the state capital while the night curfew was on, the police said, adding that the vehicle was partially damaged in the incident. However, curfew was lifted at Nongmynsong at 6 am till further orders, officials said.

Shillong and its outskirts under East Khasi Hills district have been under a night curfew since Saturday. Three persons – one Khasi and two Muslims – have lost their lives last week in the state due to the violence.

Violence erupted in the state after a Khasi man, Lurshai Hynniewta (35), was killed in the border village of Ichamati when members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) had gone to conduct a meeting to campaign against the CAA and demand implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya.

Following his death, violence spread to other parts of the state, including Shillong, where a groups of miscreants stabbed at least 10 persons on Saturday, leading to the death of one Rupchand Dewan, a vegetable seller who hailed from Assam’s Barpeta district.

Large parts of Meghalaya are exempt from the CAA, as practically the entire state falls under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule. The ILP, a document that regulates the entry of non-locals, has been a long-standing demand of different tribal groups of Meghalaya. In December, after the CAA was passed, a one-day-special Meghalaya Assembly session unanimously adopted a resolution asking the government to implement the ILP.

