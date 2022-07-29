scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Meghalaya sex racket: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader’s farmhouse

Bernard N Marak, a former militant leader, had gone missing following a police raid – which started on 22 July night and ran till the next morning – at the farmhouse in Tura.

By: PTI | Shillong |
Updated: July 29, 2022 8:47:06 am
Bernard N Marak, Meghalaya, BJPBernard N Marak, a militant-turned-politician, has claimed he was innocent and alleged he is the target of political vendetta by the chief minister and fears for his life. The state BJP also backed his claim. (Facebook)

Meghalaya Police found explosive materials and traditional arms from the farmhouse of BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak who was arrested on the charge of running a sex racket from there, an official said on Thursday.

New charges under Explosive Substances Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the original FIR lodged against Marak who was brought to Tura in West Garo Hills district during the day from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh where he was arrested on Tuesday.

Marak, a former militant leader, had gone missing following a police raid – which started on 22 July night and ran till the next morning – at the farmhouse in Tura. The police have said they arrested 73 people from there and rescued six minors — four boys and two girls.

“A total of 35 gelatine sticks and 100 detonators, four crossbows and 15 arrows were seized from the farmhouse,” West Garo Hills district police chief Vivekanand Singh told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

The explosives and arms were recovered when a team of the district Child Protection Unit and the police went there to collect the clothes and books left by the rescued children. It led to the registration of a case under Explosive Substances Act against the BJP leader.

Read in Political Pulse |‘Brothel’ row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was also registered against him after medical examinations conducted on one of the six rescued minors revealed that the child was sexually assaulted, Singh said.

Marak, who is also a member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, was earlier facing charges under various sections of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. He has more than 25 criminal cases registered against him since the early 2000s across the North-eastern state.

“Marak has been brought to Tura by a special police team. He underwent a thorough medical examination by a team of doctors,” the police officer said.

The West Garo Hills district administration has instituted a magisterial inquiry into the episode.

The police in Hapur and the Special Operations Group (SOG) took Marak into custody near a toll plaza at the Ghaziabad border on July 26, hours after a look-out notice was issued against him by the authorities in Meghalaya.

A look-out notice is issued to make sure that a wanted person is not able to leave the country. A court in Tura had on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against the BJP leader.

Don't Miss |6 children rescued, 73 arrested from ‘brothel’ run by BJP leader in Meghalaya, police say

The BJP is a part of the state’s ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP).

Marak, a militant-turned-politician, has claimed he was innocent and alleged he is the target of political vendetta by the chief minister and fears for his life. The state BJP also backed his claim.

There were speculations that in the assembly elections due next year, the saffron party would field Marak against Sangma.

The Meghalaya chief minister told reporters on Tuesday that he did not issue any order to put the BJP vice-president behind the bars.

Marak was the chairman of the now-disbanded armed rebel group ANVC(B), a breakaway faction of the Achik National Volunteer Council, before he joined the BJP and won the tribal council elections from Tura.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

4

What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?

5

Mamata Banerjee sacks minister Partha Chatterjee after cash haul at his aide’s residence

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
War, in Vogue
War, in Vogue
Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made ...
Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made ...
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
Delhi cops worry as snatching cases surge, 800 every month
In 2022

Delhi cops worry as snatching cases surge, 800 every month

Opening ceremony: Holding a mirror to the past, present
CWG 2022

Opening ceremony: Holding a mirror to the past, present

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Premium
Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI
In Maharashtra

CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement