Meghalaya sets up checkpoints to stop entry of ‘foreigners’ from Assam

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

A week after the draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam, police in Meghalaya said that they have established at least seven checkpoints on the border to detect any illegal foreigner entering the state.

“These checkpoints are by the anti-infiltration department and we have set them up to check passengers coming in from Assam to detect any illegal foreigners. People need to show any identification document that proves that he or she is an Indian citizen,” Debangshu Sangma, superintendent of police (infiltration), Meghalaya, told The Indian Express.

He added that the checkpoints were set up on all the border routes between the two states, spread over the West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills districts.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday spoke to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma over the phone and “requested him to take urgent measures for ensuring smooth movement of people and vehicles of Assam passing through Meghalaya”.

Sonowal, according to a government press release, informed Sangma that the “harassment caused to the people of Assam” has also been brought to the notice of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought Sangma’s intervention. “The Meghalaya Chief Minister while taking cognizance of seriousness of the matter assured Sonowal to take all necessary measures in this regard,” an official press statement said.

The development comes after activists of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), just a day after the NRC draft publication, set up their own check-gates and stopped travellers from Assam to question them about their identity in an attempt to prevent any movement of illegal migrants from Assam.

The KSU stopped the questioning after a meeting with the state government representatives.

