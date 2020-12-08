Meghalaya set to reopen for tourists on Dec 21

"The #HomeOfClouds looks forward to welcoming you” tweeted Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Friday. (Source: Twitter/Meghalaya Tourism)

Meghalaya is set to reopen for tourists nine months after the Covid-19 pandemic brought one of its growing industries to a halt.

“We are reopening #Tourism in #Meghalaya for tourists from outside the State from 21st December 2020. The #HomeOfClouds looks forward to welcoming you” tweeted Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Friday.

Meghalaya’s hill capital Shillong is a popular tourist destination and sees visitors through the year, particularly during the summer. The tourism sector — which has been steadily growing in the past decade — took a hit through last year, first, with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in December 2019, followed by violence related to the Inner Line Permit-demand in February, and then the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

CM Sangma added that it would be mandatory for the tourists to download the Meghalaya Tourism app and follow SOPs put in place by the government.

As per a notification from the Commissioner and Secretary, Tourism Department, Government of Meghalaya, all tourists would need to register on the tourism app (available on both Google Play Store and Apple Store, and the Meghalaya tourism website) and generate an E-Invite.

The E-invite will be generated only if the tourist can show bookings for two nights’ stay. If the tourist is staying as a guest of any family or friend in Meghalaya, then the tourist should declare the full address and contact details of the family or friend and the complete itinerary, said the notification.

The E-invite needs to be displayed by the tourists at entry points, along with an original copy of a Covid-19 negative RT-PCR/TruNat/CBNAAT report, tested within 72 hours of their arrival at entry point. The Rapid Antigen Test will not be considered valid.

Symptomatic individuals, even those with a COVID negative report, will be mandatorily tested at the entry points.

Meghalaya has reported 12,314 cases, out of which 621 cases are active.

