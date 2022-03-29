Meghalaya’s root bridges in UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites

Living Root Bridges, found in over 70 villages in Meghalaya highlighting the socio-cultural, social and botanical links among people and nature, have been included in the tentative list of World Heritage Sites of the UNESCO, officials have said.

“Delighted to share that ‘Jingkieng Jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes of Meghalaya’ has been included in the @UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma posted on his social media accounts.

“I congratulate all community members and stakeholders in this ongoing journey,” he added.

The living root bridges not only stand out for their exemplary human-environment symbiotic relationship but also focus on their pioneering use for connectivity and resilience, and the need to adopt sustainable measures to balance economy and ecology. — James K Sangma (@JamesSangma1) March 28, 2022

Villagers grow the living root-bridges by training the ‘ficus elastica’ tree on both sides of water bodies over a period of about 10 to 15 years where the roots form the bridge.

At present, there are about 100 known living root bridges spread across 72 villages in the state.

Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India Prof K Vijay Raghavan said that the Living Root Bridges of Meghalaya which highlight the socio-cultural, social and botanical links among people and nature are well deserving of the tag of UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Last year, a National Convention on the root-bridges was held here where scientists presented their findings of unique species of orchids, amphibians, and mammals which can be found on these root-bridges.