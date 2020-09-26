Meghalaya rains, landslides: 13 killed, 5 missing

Meghalaya landslide: At least 13 people died in different parts of the state in rainfall-related incidents across the state since September 22, disaster management authorities said. (Source: Disaster management authorities)

At least 13 people died in different parts of Meghalaya in rainfall-related incidents across the state since September 22, disaster management authorities said. According to a district-wise cumulative report from the Meghalaya disaster management department, five people (four in East Khasi Hills district, one in West Khasi Hills District) remain missing, as officials launch search operations to locate them. The report also said that 985 people in 37 villages in three districts (East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and RiBhoi) have been affected because of continuous downpour in the last week.

On Friday, two women were buried alive and three others went missing after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rain caved in on their homes in lower Lumparing Dhobi Ghat in East Khasi Hills district’s Laban area.

“Two bodies — that of Razia Ahmed (35) and Feroza Khan (50) — were retrieved from the debris, while three others remained missing. The rescue efforts are on to find them,” said Isawanda Laloo, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills district.

According to a report by PTI, the two deceased were cricketers — while Razia represented the state at the national level, Feroza was a local player. “A complete report is awaited after which we will move the government for ex-gratia for the families of the victim,” said DC Laloo, adding that other residents of homes in the vicinity had been evacuated to safety.

