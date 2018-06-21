Meghalaya police crack down on inflammatory social media posts

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

Ever since the social-media fuelled violent clash between the Khasi and Sikh communities in Shillong earlier this month, the Cyber Crime Wing of Meghalaya Police has been actively monitoring social media for posts that are “offensive, inflammatory and derogatory.”

“We always had a team for the same but now we are more active,” said CID SP R Muthu. So far nine cases have been registered and one arrest has been made. “Manbhalang Nongspung has been remanded in judicial custody for posting inflammatory materials on a social media platform and charged with a case under section section 153/153(A)/506/505/507 IPC,” according to an official release.

“There is a lot of anti-tribal sentiment because of both the Shillong and the Karbi Anglong incident,” says Muthu, adding that an opposite sentiment from the tribals is also true as shown by an equal number of posts.

On June 8, Abhijit Nath (30) and Nilotpal Das (29), two Guwahati youths, were lynched in Panjuri Kachari village in Karbi Anglong after local residents suspected they were “child abductors”.

“We don’t take action against all posts but some posts are particularly communal and inciting,” he said.

“Such kind of posts are liable to legal action as per provisions of The Information Technology Act, 2000 / The The Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 and Indian Penal Code,” the release said.

The release also appealed to the citizens of Meghalaya to not post any offensive and inflammatory material on social media. The administrators of Facebook and Whatsapp groups have been requested to alert the cops if they notice any such activity on their groups.

