Meghalaya: NPP gets national party status

The National People’s Party (NPP) — which leads the government in Meghalaya — was accorded the status of a national party on Friday, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said on Twitter.

The NPP, which is BJP’s ally in the Northeast, is also part of the alliance government in Manipur. The party has a presence in Nagaland and is contesting a few seats in Assam,in the general elections. In this year’s Lok Sabha polls, NPP was in “friendly contest” against the BJP on multiple seats in the Northeast.

“The recognition of #NPP as National Party status will surely motivate each member of the family of NPP and will further enable us to work for the greater cause of the region and its people,” he said.