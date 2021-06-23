Meghalaya minister asks Centre to rethink green clearance to mining project in state

Over the weekend, different civil bodies began a petition online to stop the project which has now gone viral in the state.

Meghalaya Cabinet minister Hamletson Dohling has written to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to reconsider the clearance given by his ministry for expansion of limestone mining in the state’s East Jaintia Hills.

In his letter to Javadekar sent on Monday, Dohling has said: “With great pain I write to you regarding issuance of Environmental Clearance by Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Impact Assessment Division to M/S Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd for Bryshirnot Limestone Division I in East Jaintia Hills District Meghalaya…despite stiff opposition from villagers and NGOs in the public hearing held on 19.10.2019, 31.01.2009 and 21.11.2020 conducted by Deputy Commissioner East Jaintia Hills district. It seems environmental clearance has been issued based only on the Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hill’s Deputy Commiss-ioner’s recommendation.’’

Dohling also said that the project has been exempt from the requirement of a public hearing.

Dohling is a leader of regional party People’s Democratic Front party — a BJP ally and also a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance.

The environmental clearance, granted to Star Cement Meghalaya on June 8, involves the expansion of an existing limestone mine. The proposed expansion is for 42 hectare of land. The minister and residents of the area have been objecting to the expansion on grounds of environmental sensitivity of the area.

“There are a number of problematic issues with this environmental clearance. The proposed area for expansion falls very close to the Lukha river, and our concern is that it will lead to the pollution of this river, which the locals depend on not only for water but also for fish. The proposed area is also close to the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary, which is adjacent to the mining area,” said Dohling.

Residents say the project will affect at least 15 villages adversely in East Jaintia Hills. The Jaintia Students Union has also registered complaints against the project with the National Green Tribunal as well as with the Environment Ministry.

Meanwhile Star Cement Meghalaya’s proposal says that the life of the mine is to be for 11 years with a grant of prior Environmental Clearance at a production rate of 2.507 million tonnes of Limestone as per MoEFCC EIA Notifications.