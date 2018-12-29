Operations to find Meghalaya miners enter Day 16: What we know so far

Authorities in Meghalaya are battling time as they entered the 16th day of search and rescue operations to reach the 15 men who have been trapped inside a coal mine since December 13. The miners got trapped after the mine pit got flooded with water from the nearby Lytein river.

Rescuers are using high-powered pumps to drain out the water from inside the mine to reach the miners. The biggest challenge for the rescuers in evacuating the trapped miners to higher ground from day one of the rescue operations has been the non-availability of the “mining map or blue print” with the district authorities.

Here are the top 10 developments:

* A 15-member team of divers of the Indian Navy have joined the rescue operations in Meghalaya. The divers are equipped with specialised diving equipment, including a re-compression chamber, to help them to continue searching for the miners underwater. The team conducted a recce of the area and operations will begin on Sunday.

* Two teams of NDRF and another team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are helping the authorities to pump out the water from the mine in efforts to reach the miners.

* Teams from a private pump manufacturing company have voluntarily provided equipment to drain out water from the mine.

* During the rescue operations, divers were able to recover three helmets believed to be those of the trapped miners. So far, there has been no luck in finding the miners.

* The mine located at a remote hillock of the East Jaintia Hills is reportedly covered with trees, seemingly uninhabited and close to the Lytein river, which is adding to the difficulty for the officials to reach the site.

* The miners were reportedly using a “rat-hole technique”, which involves digging tunnels of 3-4 feet high for the diggers to enter and extract coal. The tunnels are horizontal and about one person can fit in. This method has been banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has termed it as unscientific and harmful.

* The depth of the mine is around 300-feet and the water level inside it is believed to be at least 70-feet deep. One of the tunnels in the pit is connected to the river and water keeps seeping in and the officials are unable to reduce the water level inside, NDRF Assistant Commandant Santosh Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

* The illegal private mine was closed for a long time and had been reopened just two days before the incident took place. There are more than 80 such illegal mines in the area. The owner of the mine has been arrested.

* On Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted about the incident and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help save the miners. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on December 27.

* Operations to drain water from the mine was suspended on Monday as there was no visible reduction in the water level.