Navy detects second body inside Meghalaya mine

Another body of a miner has been detected inside the illegal coal mine in Ksan area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, the Navy said on Saturday. One body was on Thursday recovered from the mine which had collapsed on December 13, leaving 15 miners trapped, and was identified by relatives on Friday.

Advertising

“Indian Navy diving team finds second body 280 ft inside the rat-hole mine. First body was recovered yesterday,” a Navy spokesperson tweeted from the official account.

The district’s Deputy Commissioner, Federick Dopth, said the second body was detected around 3 am. The status of the body and plans for its retrieval were not immediately known.

The first body was detected on January 17 inside the mine at a depth of 160 feet and at a lateral distance of 210 feet. With the help of two lockets on the neck of the decomposed body, relatives on Friday identified it as that of Amir Hussain (30) of Assam’s Chirang district.

Illegal rat-hole mining, in which narrow tunnels are dug into mountains for miners to move through and extract coal, has continued to thrive in Meghalaya despite a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014.

Advertising

Soon after the accident at Ksan, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had accepted that “illegal mining” was going on. In a statement to the press, he had said that it was not possible for the administration and police to check all illegal mining due to the remoteness of locations.