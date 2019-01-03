Meghalaya mine collapse: SC to hear plea seeking directions to Centre, State

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition seeking directions to the Centre and Meghalaya government to take urgent steps to rescue 15 miners trapped in a mine in East Jaintia Hills.

The plea filed by Advocate Aditya N Prasad was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul, which accepted the request. It has sought a direction to the Centre and other authorities concerned to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for rescue operations in “mines and other similar conditions”.

The petitioner urged the court to ask the central and state governments to utilise the services of the technical wings of the Army, Navy and Air Force to rescue the miners who have been trapped since December 13 without further delay.

The coal mine, located on top of a hillock, was flooded when water from the nearby Lytein river gushed in.

The petitioner has demanded that the court should ask authorities to request for high-capacity self priming pumps like the Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) pumps which were offered to the Thailand government in June last year to rescue the members of a football team who were trapped inside a cave.

It said that teams of NDRF rescuers and firefighters from Odisha had started pumping out water from the mine but were not equipped with specialised equipment to deal with the situation.

It also sought directions to Coal India Limited for providing necessary technical expertise, equipment and guidance immediately at the rescue site.