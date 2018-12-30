Meghalaya mine collapse: Indian Navy divers on site, rescue operations to begin soon

Authorities in Meghalaya are racing against time as they resume operations Sunday to rescue the 15 miners trapped in a 370-foot-deep rat-hole coal mine. Equipped with powerful pumps to drain the water out from the mine, a team of Indian Navy divers, NDRF officials, the NDMA and Coal India Limited will soon be pressed into action to locate the miners.

The workers were trapped in the ‘rat-hole’ mine since December 13, after water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it. Seventeen days later, only three helmets have been recovered from the spot. Apart from lack of right equipment, the other big challenge before the rescuers has been the non-availability of the “mining map or blueprint” with the district authorities.

A 14-member Navy team led by Lt Commander R Khetwal and a 21-member Odisha Fire Service contingent visited the site to conduct a recce. The Navy divers are equipped with specialised diving equipment, including a re-compression chamber and remotely operated vehicles capable of searching underwater. The Indian Air Force also joined the rescue process Friday after the NDMA requested help to airlift the rescuers.

Pump manufacturing company Coal India Limited, has also dispatched 8 high powered pumps which are expected to reach the site in another 2 to 3 days. Chief Minister Conard Sangma had written to the company, requesting help in the mission. J K Borah, general manager North Eastern Coalfields of the Coal India Limited, told The Indian Express that the requisitioning of at least six pumps from locations like Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Asansol was initiated on Thursday.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, which had provided technical expertise and equipment when a dozen soccer players and their coach was stranded inside a cave in Thailand, has also joined the process. The company has sent 10 high-powered pumps to the site.

The NDRF who are engaged in the rescue efforts since day-1 reported a “foul odour” near the mine. “That is not a good sign,” says Santosh Singh, NDRF Assistant Commandant, who is heading the rescue work. While he declines to comment further, NDRF personnel discuss that the “foul odour” could indicate that the miners are dead and the bodies are beginning to decompose.

The operations were halted last Saturday after the two 25-HP pumps used by the officials proved ineffective. The NDRF divers, as per their training and guidelines, only attempt rescue operations when the water level is less than 40 feet. Currently, the water in the mine is about 70-feet deep, which requires high-power pumps.