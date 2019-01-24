Meghalaya mine collapse: First body extracted after a month, 14 still trapped

The remains of one of the 15 labourers who have been trapped in an illegal coal mine that collapsed in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on December 13 was extracted on Thursday, a top rescue official confirmed to The Indian Express. An official statement on the same from the district administration of the East Jaintia Hills is awaited.

In a joint operation conducted by the Indian Navy and the National Disaster Response Force, the remains — now disintegrated according to officials — was pulled out of the main shaft of the mine at around 3pm. The personnel who entered the mine, packed the remains and brought it out.

The official said the body was recovered from over 183-feet air column and about 170-feet water column (total of about 355 feet vertically depth) in the main shaft and about 210-feet horizontal distance in the rat-hole tunnel.

“The packed remains have been handed over to the officer-in-charge of Saipung police station in the presence of the civil administration of East Jaintia Hills,” the official said.

The remains will be dispatched to a civil hospital in Khliehriat, the district headquarters, for post mortem and other necessary formalities.

At least 15 workers were trapped and feared dead inside the mine in Ksan area on December 13. Last week, a dead body was detected inside the disaster-struck coal mine — at a depth of 160 feet and at a lateral distance of 210feet into the rat-hole tunnel — with the help of footage from a remote-controlled underwater vehicle operated by the Indian Navy.