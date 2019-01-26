Meghalaya mine collapse: Navy discovers second body 280 feet inside rat hole mine

A second body has been discovered by the Indian Navy from a Meghalaya mine, over a month after 15 workers went missing. The body was found 280 feet inside the rat hole mine by divers from the Navy. The discovery comes a day after the Navy recovered one body from the mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district. At least 12 workers remained trapped.

In a statement, the Navy said: “”#MeghalayaMineTragedy #IndianNavy diving team finds second body 280ft inside the rat hole mine. First body was recovered yesterday.” The body was detected with the help of footage from a remote-controlled underwater vehicle used by the Navy.

The first body, recovered Friday, was identified as that of Amir Hussain from Assam’s Chirang district. East Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner Federick Dopth confirmed the development: “The body was identified by his wife and mother. Help is being organised to transport the body to their residence after completion of all formalities.”

At least 15 miners, who were working inside a rat-hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, went missing on December 13, 2018. Rescue efforts, by the Indian Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a team of Odisha Fire Services and experts, have been difficult due to rains and flooding in the cave.

The families, who are losing hope of finding the miners alive, have pleaded with authorities to recover their bodies — even if it’s just a finger, a hand or a leg. Speaking to The Indian Express, Manik Ali, the brother of trapped worker Monirul Islam, said, “I have told the rescue officers that they should try to retrieve the body. It may necessarily not be of my brother but still, I feel they should retrieve it.”

Meanwhile, the state government told the Supreme Court earlier this week that the other bodies are “presumably” near the one that was first detected. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has expressed doubt as to whether the other bodies could be extracted.