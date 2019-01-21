Meghalaya mine collapse: Body disintegrates with ‘every pull’, suspending operations, says Navy

Days after spotting the body of one of the 15 missing miners in Meghalaya, the Indian Navy Sunday suspended operations to retrieve it citing “too much disintegration.” The body was detected at a depth of 160 feet and at a lateral distance of 210 feet in a rat-hole tunnel with the help of footage from an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV), officials said.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government is likely to apprise the Supreme Court of the problems in continuing with the search-and-rescue operations. The Navy will now put forward its observations before the apex court and then act according to the suggestions.

“The Navy today suspended the pulling of the remains, which they had been trying since yesterday evening, as too much disintegration (of the body) took place with every pull by the ROV jaw,” operation spokesperson R Susngi told news agency PTI. The Navy had earlier said that there is a probability of the body breaking into pieces and disintegrating if attempts are made to retrieve it

However, the families of those trapped inside since December 13, 2018, now at least want their bodies recovered — even if it’s just a finger, a hand or a leg.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the retrieval is difficult because of two reasons – the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) which detected it cannot pull it out because the body is too heavy for it and it is not possible for rescue divers to go inside the mine because of the water level. Also, Sangma said the body was decomposing. “The body is soft. Every time they are trying to pull it’s coming off some pieces,” Sangma had said.

The 15 miners are trapped inside an illegal rat-hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills for over a month now. Sangma said since December 26, about 2 crore litres of water had been pumped out, but “the water level has not gone down”.

In the last 46 hours, the Coal India had pumped out over 52 lakh litres of water from the nearby abandoned mines, but it was not enough to bring down the water level that was causing hindrances in the rescue work, Susngi said. The Kirloskar Brothers Limited, which has also joined the rescue efforts, had managed to pump out over 45 lakh litres of water, he said, adding that the Odisha Fire Services had pumped out approximately 4.5 lakh litres.