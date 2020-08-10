Meghalaya: Man accused of raping minor lynched

P Pandey, SP of South Garo Hills district, told The Indian Express that the victim’s mother informed her husband of the alleged rape and he, in turn, gathered at least four others and thrashed Sheikh. (Representational) P Pandey, SP of South Garo Hills district, told The Indian Express that the victim’s mother informed her husband of the alleged rape and he, in turn, gathered at least four others and thrashed Sheikh. (Representational)

A 42-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district was thrashed to death, police said on Sunday.

Harun Sheikh was accused of raping the eight-year-old in the intervening night of August 7 and 8.

P Pandey, SP of South Garo Hills district, told The Indian Express that the victim’s mother informed her husband of the alleged rape and he, in turn, gathered at least four others and thrashed Sheikh.

“He was injured and police took him to the nearest PHC as soon as possible. But he died,” Pandey said. “A case has been registered and investigation is on. We have arrested four persons and another is under investigation.”

