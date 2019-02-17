Meghalaya: 2 killed, one critical after mob goes on rampage

Two men were killed and one critically injured after a mob thrashed them over a suspected dacoity in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills (WGH) district, police said.

Advertising

The incident took place at Chanangpara village of the district on Thursday night, and according to the district’s police chief, the mob at its peak was 3000-odd strong.

WGH district Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Kumar MG told The Indian Express, “People in the area were keeping vigil because there was an incident of a dacoity a few days back in the area. When villagers saw an Alto car, they stopped it to inquire about the three occupants. In the car, villagers saw daggers and liquor bottles and got suspicious and attacked the trio.”

The dead have been identified as Mokibul Islam (35) of WGH district, and Mikseng Marak (24) of East Garo Hills (EGH) district. Bita Rabha (50), also from EGH district, is critically injured. The SP said Islam died on the spot, while Marak was declared “brought dead” at the local hospital.

“We reached by 9.40-9.50 am (on Friday), the minimum time taken to reach the interior spot from the nearest police station. We immediately dispersed the crowd and retrieved the people. One was declared ‘brought dead’ at hospital, another succumbed to his wounds in the hospital and the other is being treated at a hospital in Tura,” he said.

Advertising

The SP said Islam was earlier charged in a abduction case, and the WGH district police, in collaboration with the EGH district police, is now verifying if the other two also had any previous criminal records. Police are also investigating what the men were doing in that area.