Meghalaya to investigate jailbreak and lynchings of escaped inmates

Meghalaya has opened inquiries into the recent jailbreak in Jowai and the lynchings of inmates in West Jaintia Hills district, Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui said Monday.

The minister told the Assembly that a mob of at least 5,000 people lynched three undertrials who escaped from the district jail premises on September 10. They were declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

While additional superintendent of police and additional district magistrate P K Boro would investigate the jailbreak, MA Shallam, an official, would inquire into the lynchings of the jail inmates.

Five undertrials and a convict fled the prison after assaulting jail staff, according to the minister. A policeman attacked by the inmates with a sharp weapon was later admitted to hospital. Two of the undertrials are still missing.

The minister asked people not to take law into their own hands. “Let the law take its own course,” he said.

Though the government has not initiated any legal action against the lynchers, police have arrested the head warden of the Jowai head jail, three other prison officers and a junior staffer over the jailbreak.

West Jaintia Hills superintendent of police B K Marak told the PTI that the five prison officials were booked by the Jowai police station.