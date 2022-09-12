scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Meghalaya to investigate jailbreak and lynchings of escaped inmates

Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui tells the Assembly that a mob of at least 5,000 people lynched undertrials who escaped the district jail premises on September 10.

Five undertrials and a convict fled the prison after assaulting jail staff, according to the minister. A policeman attacked by the inmates with a sharp weapon was later admitted to hospital. Two of the undertrials are still missing. (File)

Meghalaya has opened inquiries into the recent jailbreak in Jowai and the lynchings of inmates in West Jaintia Hills district, Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui said Monday.

The minister told the Assembly that a mob of at least 5,000 people lynched three undertrials who escaped from the district jail premises on September 10. They were declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

While additional superintendent of police and additional district magistrate P K Boro would investigate the jailbreak, MA Shallam, an official, would inquire into the lynchings of the jail inmates.

Five undertrials and a convict fled the prison after assaulting jail staff, according to the minister. A policeman attacked by the inmates with a sharp weapon was later admitted to hospital. Two of the undertrials are still missing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

The minister asked people not to take law into their own hands. “Let the law take its own course,” he said.

Though the government has not initiated any legal action against the lynchers, police have arrested the head warden of the Jowai head jail, three other prison officers and a junior staffer over the jailbreak.

West Jaintia Hills superintendent of police B K Marak told the PTI that the five prison officials were booked by the Jowai police station.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:09:34 pm
Next Story

Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20 World Cup

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement