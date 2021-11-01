As Meghalaya govt takes over disputed land, Sikh group: ‘Will rather die in our homes than be evicted’

Three days after the Meghalaya government took legal possession of the disputed Punjabi Lane in Shillong’s Them lew Mawlong area, the local Dalit Sikh community has responded, saying they would “rather die in their homes, then be forcibly evicted”.

In a statement, Gurjit Singh, president of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC), which represents members of the Sikh community in Shillong, termed the government’s move “illegal” and said they would “socially, legally, religiously and politically” challenge the state government.” “Let it be known to all concerned that this is a fight for our survival and habitat and we will spare no effort to win this battle of honour, dignity and legitimate rights,” the statement said.

On Friday, following up on the Conrad Sangma-led Cabinet’s relocation decision earlier this month, the Urban Affairs Department took possession of the land on paper, amid protests from the community

A letter from the G Kharmawphlang, Joint Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, addressed to the state’s Additional Chief Secretary, said that following a tripartite lease signed between the Syiem of Mylliem, Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and the Government of Meghalaya, the land measuring 12,444.13 squares metre had been “handed over” to the Urban Affairs Department.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the next steps would be taken “legally” with “due process”. He added that once the issue was resolved, there would be “beautification” in the area.

Speaking to The Indian Express earlier, Tynsong had said that the Sikh community should not “get confused” that they were “being thrown out”. “We are here to help them,” he had added.

The Sikhs — who have been living in the area for about 200 years — termed the tripartite agreement “patently illegal”, “malafide” and a “clear violation” of their “constitutional and fundamental rights”.

“The assurances of the government do not cut ice, in fact, they are full of loopholes and obfuscation of facts and figures,” the statement said.

Additionally, the three chiefs of the religious institutions (gurdwara, temple and church) located in the Punjabi Lane will petition the office of the Governor of Meghalaya, seeking his intervention.

“Religious places of worship are sacrosanct and cannot be demolished under any circumstances. I shudder to think of the consequences, should the Meghalaya government make a misadventure in this direction,” said Singh in the statement.

The decades old dispute stems from a disagreement over ownership of land. While the government claims the land — which is located next to Shillong’s commercial hub, Iewduh or Bara Bazaar — belongs to the Urban Affairs Department, the Sikhs consider it to be a “gift” to them by the Syiem of Milliem in the 1850s.

The land dispute has simmered for decades, with sections of society and political organisations in Meghalaya demanding that residents be shifted to some other area — the primary argument being that a prime commercial area should not hold a residential locality. It took a violent turn in 1996 and later in May 2018, leading to clashes between local Khasis and Sikhs of the area, after which a high-level committee was formed to settle it. The Cabinet’s relocation decision is based on recommendations made by the committee.



In 2018, after the committee was formed, the Sikh HPC moved the Meghalaya High Court. In April 2021, the court had ordered status quo be maintained.