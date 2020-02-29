Curfew on, mobile internet suspended in parts of Meghalaya after clashes

“We have taken a decision to impose a curfew. We will see how the situation goes and if necessary we will further extend it,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma told reporters after an emergency meeting. (Representational image) “We have taken a decision to impose a curfew. We will see how the situation goes and if necessary we will further extend it,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma told reporters after an emergency meeting. (Representational image)

Mobile internet services were suspended and curfew imposed in parts of Meghalaya on Friday night after one person was killed in a clash between Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) members and non-locals in Ichamati of Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district earlier in the day.

KSU had called a meeting at Ichamati, under the Sohra Civil sub division, located near the Bangladesh border, to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and Inner Line Permit (ILP).

“This meeting was regarding our opposition to the CAA and to demand the implementation of ILP,” said Lambokstarwell Marngar, President, KSU central body. “The meeting went peacefully, but after it was over non-locals attacked us,” alleged Marngar.

Late Friday night Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hill, issued a statement : “There was a KSU meeting in Ichamati today afternoon. At around 3 pm, after the meeting, clashes broke out between KSU members and local non-tribals of the area. Thereafter the KSU members burnt a haystack at the edge of the market and attempted to burn a house. The non-tribals retaliated and pelted stones at one bus carrying KSU members.”

The statement further said: “Four members of KSU were injured, two were sent to Ichamati CHC and released, two were referred to Sohra CHC. One local taxi which had gone to collect the KSU members from the Ichamati market after the clashes was damaged.” The police confirmed that the driver of the local taxi, Lurshai Hynniewta, 35, succumbed to injuries.

A notification from the office of the district magistrate, East Khasi Hills District, ordered a curfew in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas from 10 pm, February 28 to 8 am, February 29 because of “apprehension of serious deterioration of law and order”. Mobile internet has been suspended in six districts (West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills District) for 48 hours starting 10 pm on February 28. According to the notification from the Home (Police) Department, SMS will be limited to five per day. “Law and order situation have arisen in East Khasi Hills District including incidents of vandalism and arson which have a potential to disturb public peace and tranquillity” stated the notification.

“We have taken a decision to impose a curfew. We will see how the situation goes and if necessary we will further extend it,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma told reporters after an emergency meeting with the home minister, DGP and the DC of East Khasi Hills district on Friday night.

