Meghalaya Congress MLAs join BJP-backed MDA

All five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya joined the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government on Tuesday saying that it was for the “benefit” of the people of the state and their individual constituencies. The MDA is led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP), and backed by the BJP.

Till November, the Congress was the principal opposition in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly — but after former chief minister Mukul Sangma and 11 other MLAs jumped ship to join the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the grand old party was left with only five MLAs.

The five @INCMeghalaya MLAs have decided to join the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance administration in the benefit of the people of the state, particularly our individual constituencies. pic.twitter.com/EuQN0RaY97 — Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh (@ampareenlyngdoh) February 8, 2022

On Tuesday, the five MLAs — M Ampareen Lyngdoh, PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, Kimfa Marbaniang and Mohendro Rapsang — met with the chief minister, handing over a letter that stated: “We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government’s arms and decision-making, so as to ensure that our joined efforts will take the state forward, in the general interest of its citizens.”

Following the meeting, Sangma tweeted: “We are happy to welcome members of the Congress Legislature Party who have pledged their support to the MDA Government officially today. We will work together under the banner of MDA to strengthen the government in the interest of the people & the state.”

The Congress MLAs’ letter to CM Conrad Sangma. The Congress MLAs’ letter to CM Conrad Sangma.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lyngdoh, who is the East Shillong MLA, said that following the November development, there was a “lot of confusion” in the Congress. “Despite the crisis, no one from the central leadership came forward to speak to us, guide us, or even tell us the way forward. The five of us had no choice but to make this decision so that our constituencies get the attention they deserve,” she said.

She added that they were still part of the Congress, and the group had a “good meeting” with Sangma as well Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Following the meeting, the five MLAs received a call from the All India Congress Committee-in charge, asking why the party’s leadership was not informed about this. “We said that we had written several letters to the leadership over the past few months, and no one listened or responded,” said Lyngdoh, adding that the group had earlier sent a letter to the chief minister saying they extended “issue-based support” to the MDA government. “The Congress leadership did not even react to that, or ask us why. Now this has got their attention,” she said.

Asked about Congress becoming an ally of the BJP, Lyngdoh said: “For us, we are legislators first, elected to the office. We approached the chief minister. Who is linked to whom is not our concern,” and added that their decision was driven by local factors. “We are a small state and the five of us deserve to be in a better position, especially when it comes to our constituencies’ welfare,” she said.

With the Congress MLAs joining the MDA alliance, the TMC is the only party now that occupies the opposition bench in Meghalaya Assembly.