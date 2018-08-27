Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wins South-Tura Assembly bypoll

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (File) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (File)

Conrad K Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister and Meghalaya National People’s Party (NPP) president, has won the South-Tura Assembly bypoll, the result of which was announced on Monday. Sangma defeated Congress rival Charlotte W Momin by over 8,400 votes, ANI quoted Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor as saying.

The NPP president secured a total of 13,656 votes while Momin bagged 8,421 votes, the CEO said further. The NPP heads a six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) in the state with the support of the BJP, NCP and regional parties like- United Democratic Party, the Peoples Democratic Front, the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party and two Independents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sangma on his victory, he tweeted:

Congratulations for the win from South Tura, Chief Minister! Best wishes in your endeavours to take Meghalaya to new heights of growth. @SangmaConrad https://t.co/Pgjvdmo8uc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2018

Currently, the Meghalaya Assembly comprises 19 NPP members, 20 Congress members, seven UDP MLAs, four People’s Democratic Front MLAs, two Independent members, two members each of the BJP and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party and one each of Nationalist Congress Party and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement. With this victory, the NPP has levelled with the Opposition Congress at 20 in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

Meanwhile, in the Ranikor Assembly seat, NPP candidate Martin M Danggo is trailing United Democratic Party candidate Pious Marwein by over 3,390 votes. The election in the seat was necessitated after M Danggo, with the Congress, resigned in June to join the NPP. In South-Tura Assembly, Agatha Sangma, Conrad’s sister, had resigned to pave way for her brother to contest the election.

(With PTI inputs)

