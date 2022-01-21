Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests positive for Covid-19, had visited Amit Shah earlier

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tested positive with COVID-19 Friday after reporting mild symptoms. The CM isolated himself and has appealed on Twitter to everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to test themselves for COVID-19 if required.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had said the CM was having a sore throat and was ‘avoiding gathering’. Sangma later announced his COVID affliction in the evening on social media.

CM Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier on Thursday, where both CMs submitted their recommendations on permanently resolving boundary disputes in six out of 12 ‘areas of difference’ between the two states.

As per latest reports of the state health department, Meghalaya has 1,782 active COVID-19 cases and one death from the pandemic in last 24 hours. The state had 331 new positive cases since yesterday and 177 new recoveries as against 87,735 COVID positive cases in total since the onset of pandemic in 2020. Out of these, 84,458 patients recovered and 1,495 succumbed to death.