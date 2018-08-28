Meghalaya bypolls: CM wins Conrad Sangma South Tura, UDP bags Ranikor

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma after his win. (PTI Photo) Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma after his win. (PTI Photo)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday won the South Tura constituency bypoll by a margin of 8,421 votes and was elected to the Assembly.

Sangma, the National People’s Party (NPP) president, secured 13,656 votes (61.46% of the total votes), while Charlotte W Momin of the Congress got 5,235 votes.

The South Tura seat was held by the CM’s sister and former Union Minister Agatha Sangma. She had resigned last month to make way for her brother to get elected and continue in office.

The NPP heads the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, with the BJP as a coalition partner.

Speaking to reporters after his victory, Sangma thanked the people of South Tura and all MDA partners for their support. “People of Tura have really put their faith and trust. It’s not about me alone but it is about the government. They have put their faith in this government and we will do our best to take this state forward,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah congratulated Sangma for his win.

Bypolls were also held in Ranikor on August 23. In Ranikor, five-time legislator Martin M Danggo — who quit the Congress to join the NPP in June — was defeated by Pius Marwein of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

