Low-intensity blast in the heart of Shillong, no casualties reported

A low-intensity explosive went off in the heart of Meghalaya’s Shillong town on Sunday evening. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

According to police, the blast occurred between 6 and 6.20 pm near the Delhi Mistan Bhandar shop in the Police Bazar area of the hill station.

“We are on the job right now and do not have more details but we can confirm that it was a low-intensity explosive. No casualties have been reported,” Idashisha Nongrang, Meghalaya’s special DGP, told the Indian Express.

The PTI news agency said the front portions of a mobile phone store and a wine shop were damaged in the blast. A bomb squad is at the spot and the area is being inspected.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter, describing it as a “cowardly act”. “Strongly condemn the blast at Police Bazar, Shillong this evening. An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act. Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the State” he tweeted.