‘Brothel’ row: Warrant issued for arrest of Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard Marak, say police

A non-bailable warrant was issued by a local Meghalaya court on Monday for the arrest of state BJP vice-president Bernard Marak, accused of running a ‘brothel’ at his farmhouse in Tura, authorities said. Marak, 46, who is an elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, has been evading arrest since the police raided his property, and rescued five minors on July 22.

“He is not cooperating with the investigation,” said Vivekananda Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Garo Hills, under which Tura falls.

Marak, who was earlier the chief of the militant group Achik National Volunteer Council B, was last traceable to Guwahati, after which his phone was switched off on Sunday. Reports say he is seeking refuge in Delhi.

The operation at Marak’s property was launched following a complaint registered in February, when a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the premises. In a statement on Saturday evening, police said they detained 73 youths, including 23 women, and rescued five minors from there.

A case was registered against Marak under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Since then, Marak has been insisting “nothing untoward” was happening on his property. The BJP leader said that a “planned conspiracy” was afoot to “malign” his image by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP). The state BJP, too, has come out with a statement “supporting” Marak.

The incident threatens to strain ties between the saffron party and the NPP. The latter is the leading partner in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance ruling coalition.

According to a PTI report, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is an NPP leader, said his government allows police to act as per their wisdom. “Law is law irrespective of any party and whether or not he is part of the government. Unpleasant things have happened and we will let the law take its own course,” Tynsong said.

SP Singh rubbished the allegations of political pressure. “There is no political pressure whatsoever on me. No one has given me any direction to target him. Our action is based on the statement of the minor victim,” said the police chief.