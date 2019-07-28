Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy passes away

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and former Meghalaya Chief Minister Donkupar Roy died Sunday afternoon at a Gurugram hospital, reported news agency ANI. He was 64-years-old. Reports said that Roy passed away at around 2:50 pm.

According to reports, Roy was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram on July 18 after he complained of some stomach-related complication. He was undergoing treatment since then.

His body will be flown back to Meghalaya by tomorrow for the last rites, ANI reported.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his condolences on the death of Roy. Sangma tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly Dr Donkupar Roy. We have lost a leader, a mentor, who had dedicated his life for the service of the people. May Almighty provide strength to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul RIP.”

Roy served as the Chief Minister of the state for one year, from March 2008 to March 2009. He stepped down when President’s Rule was imposed in the state. He was also serving as the president of United Democratic Party (UDP).