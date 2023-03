Meghalaya Assembly elections results 2023: Check full list of winners

Meghalaya Election Result 2023: The results for the Meghalaya Assembly elections, which went to the polls on February 27, will be announced today. According to the exit polls, no party is predicted to cross the halfway mark in the 60-member Assembly.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP), as per the aggregate of the four exit polls, may end up with 20 seats. The BJP, an NPP ally in power but which fought the elections separately, may increase its tally from 2 to 6. The Trinamool Congress, which had overnight become the principal Opposition in the state after 12 Congress MLAs defected to it in November 2021, could win up to 11 seats, going by the average of the exit polls.

Here’s the full list of winners from each constituency: