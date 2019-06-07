Toggle Menu
Meghalaya: 1 held in assault video casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/north-east-india/meghalaya/meghalaya-1-held-in-assault-video-case-5768977/

Meghalaya: 1 held in assault video case

A police officer said Teibirling Marwein (24) was picked up from his home in Ranikor and has confessed that he is one of the men in the video.

Meghalaya, Meghalaya naked man thrashed, Meghalaya man thrashed, Meghalaya assualt video, Indian express
The victim’s identity is yet to be ascertained. (Representational image)

Days after a video clip of a naked man being thrashed by three men in Meghalaya went viral, police Thursday said it has nabbed one of the accused.

A police officer said Teibirling Marwein (24) was picked up from his home in Ranikor and has confessed that he is one of the men in the video. “According to his statement, the incident happened on June 3. They had seen the victim walking naked. He said when they questioned the man, he claimed to be a Bangladeshi national. Marwein said they intended to take him to a school for further questioning but the man managed to escape.”

The victim’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Young villagers are on a mission to preserve the ancient living root bridges of Meghalaya
2 Shillong civic body asks residents for land papers
3 Meghalaya HC overrules own judge who called for Hindu India