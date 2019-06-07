Meghalaya: 1 held in assault video case

Days after a video clip of a naked man being thrashed by three men in Meghalaya went viral, police Thursday said it has nabbed one of the accused.

A police officer said Teibirling Marwein (24) was picked up from his home in Ranikor and has confessed that he is one of the men in the video. “According to his statement, the incident happened on June 3. They had seen the victim walking naked. He said when they questioned the man, he claimed to be a Bangladeshi national. Marwein said they intended to take him to a school for further questioning but the man managed to escape.”

The victim’s identity is yet to be ascertained.