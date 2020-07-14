‘Happiest day of my life’: Three decades after leaving school, 50-year-old Meghalaya woman clears Class XII

Lakyntiew Syiemlieh (sitting third from left) with her classmates. (Picture courtesy: Lakyntiew Syiemlieh) Lakyntiew Syiemlieh (sitting third from left) with her classmates. (Picture courtesy: Lakyntiew Syiemlieh)

A mother to four, a grandmother to two, but a student for life. A day after Meghalaya’s Lakyntiew Syiemlieh learnt that she had cleared her Class XII exams — 30 years after she dropped out of school — the 50-year-old has already decided on her future plans: a Bachelor’s degree in her favourite language, Khasi. “I understand the importance of education — without it we are simply nothing,” said Syiemlieh, speaking on the phone from her village Umsning Lumumpih in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district.

Syiemlieh was one of the 24,267 students who appeared for the Meghalaya Board of School Education’s Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Arts stream examination earlier this year, the results of which were declared on Monday. “I got a third division but I am very happy,” said Syiemlieh, who lives with her son, daughter, and two granddaughters. “My children are so thrilled that they started shouting, hugging and kissing me when the results were declared yesterday. In fact, it was the happiest day of my life.”

"To be honest, we were surprised. Sometimes, we have 30-year-olds, who have just gotten married, attending classes," said Father Laurence, Principal, Balawan College. "But a 50-year-old, and with her level of enthusiasm and dedication, is just rare." (Picture courtesy: Lakyntiew Syiemlieh)

In 1989, Syiemlieh’s struggle with mathematics led her to drop out of school, after she was unable to clear her Class X exams. “After that, life took a different course — I got married at 21, had four kids. Unfortunately, the marriage did not work out,” said Syiemlieh, adding that she supported her family as a single mother by teaching children Khasi at the Persara Upper Primary School, a local school in her village.

Until in 2015, Syiemlieh felt that she herself needed to get back to school. “I enrolled myself for evening classes at the National Institute of Open Schooling at Umsning, and two years later, I managed to pass Class X,” she said, “I had to juggle both the job and classes, so it was difficult.”

The kids at school referred to Syiemlieh as ‘’Mei’, which is Khasi for mother. (Picture courtesy: Lakyntiew Syiemlieh) The kids at school referred to Syiemlieh as ‘’Mei’, which is Khasi for mother. (Picture courtesy: Lakyntiew Syiemlieh)

That is why for Class XII, Syiemlieh took permission from the school authorities for a special gap year which she used to attend classes at the Balawan College in Umsning. “It was crucial I attended school because that was the only way I would be able to concentrate and do well since class 12 is important,” she said.

“To be honest, we were surprised. Sometimes, we have 30-year-olds, who have just gotten married, attending classes,” said Father Laurence, Principal, Balawan College. “But a 50-year-old, and with her level of enthusiasm and dedication, is just rare.”

So for the last year, Syiemlieh, dressed in the college uniform, attended classes with a cohort, three decades younger than her. She chose Khasi, Political Science, Economics, Education and English as her subjects.

Father Laurence said that the Balwan college was set up in 2009 and catered to the underprivileged sections of society. “We are affiliated to the St Michael Higher Secondary School,” he said.

The kids at school referred to Syiemlieh as ‘’Mei’, which is Khasi for mother. “We all became great friends, I would attend class, go for field trips, take part in dance competitions, sing with them,” said Syiemlieh. All the while, her daughter, Ibaphylla, helped around the house. “I am just so happy and proud to have her as my mother — she is talented, inspiring and caring,” said the 28-year-old Ibaphylla.

Syiemlieh said she prepared for her exams by studying late into the night. “I managed my time since I had to keep up with my other hobbies (like singing and trekking) and responsibilities too,” said Syiemlieh, “At present, I am a member of a Self Help Group (SHG) in my village and I also hold the post of Master Book Keeper( MBK) of the Village Organisation,” she said.

