India can’t be happy if Northeast is unhappy: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express file photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express file photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday pitched for inclusive development and better security in the Northeast and said India cannot be happy if the region is unhappy. Speaking at the 67th Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Singh said, “I know that India cannot be happy if our brothers and sisters of the Northeast are unhappy. India cannot be great unless our brothers and sisters residing in the Northeast share this sense of greatness”.

The two-day meet that began Monday was attended by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Development of North Eastern Region and vice-chairman of the NEC, Governors and Chief Ministers from the region. The NEC is nodal agency for the economic and social development of the Northeastern region.

Regarding the security scenario in Northeastern states, Singh said, “During four years of NDA government, the security situation has drastically improved. When compared to the 90s, the insurgency related incidents have declined 85 per cent, There is 96 per cent reduction in civilian and security forces’ casualties”.

