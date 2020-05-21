For fruit winemakers of Meghalaya, the pandemic has brewed some good news

The Meghalaya government has announced plans to issue licenses to home-made fruit winemakers. The Meghalaya government has announced plans to issue licenses to home-made fruit winemakers.

Brian K Daly, a 73-year-old retired banker in Meghalaya, has been making fruit wine since 1992. “Apples, pears, strawberries, bananas, peaches, plums — wine can be made from every conceivable fruit in the hills of Meghalaya,” said Daly, who specialises in three kinds of wine: pineapple, along with two indigenous two indigenous fruits that grow wild in Meghalaya: sohiong (black cherry) and soh mon (Meyna laxiflora).

While the septuagenarian has been bottling his wine under the homegrown brand ‘Daly’s’, a lack of a commercial license meant that he has never been able to sell in shops. Dr Arnest Marbaniang, too, has run a small fruit winemaking unit at home in Shillong for about a decade now, selling to friends and acquaintances, under the brands Khasi Wines and Nes-Ki Wines. “During the lockdown, I realised how popular fruit wines were. Buyers would come and pick up their orders from home,” he said.

For years, people like Daly, Marbaniang and several other fruit winemakers in the state, have been hoping for a commercial license to sell their products. “Governments would come and go, but nothing happened,” said Daly, who is also a well-known cave explorer in the state.

At the forefront of this fight for a license is activist Michael Syiem, who has been pitching hard for commercialisation of the practice since 2003. Convinced of its untapped potential, Syiem launched the ‘Shillong Wine Festival’ in 2002 — an annual platform every November for winemakers to sell their products. While the festival sustained and grew over the years, the efforts for the commercialisation of fruit wine remained largely unsuccessful. Every year, it was the same story, said Syiem. “There was no response, and they always said that they would ‘look into it.’”

On Tuesday, however, the Meghalaya government announced plans to issue licenses to home-made fruit winemakers “to encourage their sales in the domestic and international markets”. The draft rules have been uploaded to the Meghalaya State website, and suggestions invited.

It took 17 years — and a pandemic — to bring Meghalaya’s fruit winemakers a step closer to legalising their trade.

‘Vocal For Local’

Like many states looking for ways and means to revive their battered economy, Meghalaya, too, was quick to form an economic task force, headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

While the state levied a 25 per cent tax on liquor to generate extra revenue, the call to commercialise fruit wine comes at a time when there is a marked emphasis on a self-reliant economy, and be — as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed it — “vocal for local”.

“It [fruit winemaking]is self-sustaining and will prevent the exodus of poor people from villages to urban agglomeration or outside the state,” said Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner of Excise, Meghalaya, about the move.

According to him, the cottage industry, if correctly tapped, can be a source of employment to many and a true realisation of the horticultural potential of the state.

“You can make wine depending on the availability of the fruit in your state,” said Daly, “So while in Meghalaya, you can make wine out of apples, pears, plums and peaches, you can also make wine out the locally available tangy fruits — sohphie nam, soh nom, etc.”

According to Daly, some of these fruits, which grow in abundance, are not necessarily eaten. The black cherry grows well, but is not as popular as an apple or an orange. “So people end up cutting the trees where they grow, or sometimes fruits like the soh mon just fall on the ground and rot,” he said, “Now they make excellent wine — so if we commercialise it, then it will not only help those who make the wine, but the farmers and owners of the trees.”

Quality control and regulation of fruit winemaking

Fruit wine can take up to a year to make. “The fruits are boiled (sometimes), crushed and mixed with yeast and other ingredients,” said Daley, adding it took him years of research and experimentation. He sells his wine at about Rs 500 per bottle.

Marbaniang said fruit wine has about 8-15 per cent alcohol content. According to the government’s draft rules, homemade wines should “not exceed 14 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume).”

“Every batch will be allowed to be sold only after certification from chemical examiner/chemist, stationed at the State Excise Chemical Laboratory, or any laboratory in recognised university/institute or any registered laboratory, showing the strength and quality of the wine,” the rules further add.

According to Daly, a license will go a long way in standardising the product. “Not any Tom, Dick or Harry can make and sell it,” he said, “There will be quality control and regulation.”

“Let’s see how it goes,” said Syiem, who feels that when the policy is finalised, the government should stick to keeping it a ‘small-scale’ industry. ”They should not bring in big industry players. The point is to help the local winemakers.”

