Will decide ties with BJP after Citizenship bill gets passed in Rajya Sabha, says NPP

Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur and the national vice-president of National People’s Party (NPP), Y. Joykumar Singh stated Sunday that NPP will take a stand with regard to severing its ties with BJP on the “finality” of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

After Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) severed its ties with the BJP over the passing of Citizenship Amending Bill in the Lok Sabha, speculations about NPP withdrawing its support from the BJP-led Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) surfaced.

Earlier terming the passing of the bill as “unfortunate” Meghalaya Chief Minister and President of NPP Conrad Sangma said that the future of the alliance with the BJP would be decided in a party leaders’ meeting.

The NPP convened an executive meeting in Guwahati on Friday presided by Conrad Sangma, MLAs of five northeastern states, office bearers and presidents of state units. The NPP vice-president said that an executive meeting was held Saturday to chalk out plans for Assembly election in Arunachal, Lok Sabha election and party organization. But for the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Joykumar informed that a separate meeting was held.

Responding to queries on the fate of the alliance with the BJP, he said, “As the Citizenship Amendment Bill is yet to be passed by the Rajya Sabha its (Bill) fate is uncertain at the moment. We will wait till the finality of the Bill and accordingly decides what needs to be done thereon”.

Nevertheless, the NPP’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill is clear, he said. “Our party president has given his statement that NPP is very much against the Bill. And we stand by it”, Joykumar added.

The stand of the NPP against the Bill was reportedly reiterated in the meeting and has been included as one of the resolutions adopted.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur also informed that NPP would field as many candidates as possible in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. For Manipur, the party has so far decided on the candidacy to contest in the parliamentary constituency of the two seats.