FIRs and showcause notices as Meghalaya rally for jobs turns violent

A rally by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) in protest against unemployment turned violent in Shillong on Friday as participants vandalised a police vehicle and a few motorbikes. They were also alleged to have beaten a few people.

East Khasi Hills district commissioner Isawanda Laloo told indianexpress.com that police had registered two suo motu first information reports (FIRs). “A showcause notice was issued yesterday to the organisers for violating the conditions of the rally, one of which was that there should be no breach of peace and tranquillity before, during or after the event,” she added.

The IAS officer said the situation was normal now.

Organisations such as the Ri Bhoi Youth Front, the Hynñiewtrep National Youth Front and the Khasi Students’ Union joined the rally that started from Motphran. Holding banners and raising slogans, youngsters hit the streets and demanded the state government provide more jobs.

After the rally, the FKJGP organised a public meeting at Madan Iewrynghep. According to FKJGP president Dundee Khongsit, there are more than one lakh unemployed youths in the Northeast state.

“The government has not taken any step to provide employment to the youth,” he told reporters.