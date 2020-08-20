Enough action for lifetime, now turn to relax: Satya Pal Malik on way to Meghalaya

Satya Pal Malik. (File)

HE RILED political leaders in J&K by asking militants to kill “those who have looted Kashmir” instead of targeting security officers. He irked officials in Delhi by claiming he did not believe information provided by the Intelligence Bureau. He rattled the Chief Minister in Goa, accusing him of “impropriety” and pointing to “shortcomings” in the battle against Covid.

From Bihar to J&K to Goa in two years, and now on his way to Meghalaya, Governor Satya Pal Malik has seen enough action — enough for a lifetime, he says — and it’s finally “time for some relaxation”.

Asked if the frequent transfers were because he was outspoken and a man of action, the 74-year-old told The Indian Express: “I think I have had enough action in J&K. Maybe that’s enough for a lifetime and it’s time to take rest. Action is not good every time. So let me go to this beautiful place (Meghalaya).”

Asked about his differences with Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Malik said they enjoyed a “good personal rapport”.

“But it’s true that I used to be vocal and articulate about the things I found wrong. If there’s any such matter or corruption or irregularities, I will speak out. Maybe, some people did not like it. Governors usually do not do that,” Malik said, speaking over phone from the Guwahati airport on his way to Shillong.

“But the Chief Minister… had invited me home for a meal, I could not go,” the Governor said.

Asked specifically about the latest transfer, Malik said: “I had nothing much to do in Goa. Meghalaya is a bigger state. Let me see.” Responding to a question on whether his socialist background has become an issue in the current political scenario, he said: “No, nothing like that. The BJP is very comfortable with me.”

