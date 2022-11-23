Day after firing and six deaths, Meghalaya’s bordering Mukroh village tense

A day after six people were gunned down in Assam police action at Mukroh, a small village along Meghalaya’s border with Assam and some 140-odd km from Shillong, tension, fear and anger persist even as the villagers are wondering when the gun-toting people might visit again.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited the place, interacted with the villagers and assured them of justice and compensation for the bereaved families on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s shootings have reopened wounds from 20 years ago, when six people from the same village were gunned down, purportedly by armed insurgents. Two decades later, just when the green, little hamlet was learning to leave things behind, the Assam police action has reminded them of the festering wounds and revived a question, why does Meghalaya not have a police outpost in the area?

Right from Shillong’s Barapani airport, youths and students were found attaching black flags on all vehicles coming their way. A sizeable group of cars were seen readying themselves for a protest with black flags, just hours after the chief minister left.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mukroh village headman Hamboide Sumer said, “People are sad and insecure and angry. They are insecure that they (Assam police) will come again with guns. These are not rubber bullets. These are real bullets.”

Sumer felt that while both Meghalaya and Assam governments had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each for the next of the kin of those killed in the firings, money would not bring their dear ones back. He wants those who resorted to the “unprovoked” firing brought to justice immediately.

Sumer also said that Mukroh had suffered much from the interstate boundary conflict despite not being a disputed area. In his opinion, nobody in the village would accept blood money in the form of compensation from Assam. “Some police and forest officials were suspended and transferred. What good will it do? They should be arrested immediately,” he said.

Advertisement

R Snongkynrih, a pastor in Mukroh, said the villagers were very sad and disappointed. “I can’t express it fully but the people are feeling so disappointed at the loss. They are very sad especially because most of the deceased people were heads of their families. The families will struggle for survival and provisions for their little children,” he said after joining a special prayer service for the deceased at a church.

Pynyoolad Kyndiah, a local resident, said, “People are very angry and scared. The fear psychosis has to be resolved,” he said. A large majority of the villagers are farmers and most of their paddy fields are in an area where he said Assam officials frequently came to disturb them.

“It is the paddy harvesting season now. And most of the problems happened at this time. In my opinion, if the two states cannot solve the boundary dispute, at least a police border outpost should be set up along the interstate boundary here to prevent further flare-ups,” he said.

Advertisement

Kyandiah also feels Assam is a very powerful state and the best thing to do is to choose the Indian Reserve battalions of the central paramilitary forces to man the border. Local people like C Phawa, Gilbertxen and others share a similar sentiment and feel the government, central or state, should find an amicable way to address the wound.

Meanwhile, tight security is being maintained at Mukroh and other parts of West Jaintia Hills district in the Northeast state.

Superintendent of police Bikram Marak told indianexpress.com that the law and order situation was normal in the area, even as a vehicle with an Assam number plate was set ablaze at the Jhalupara area of the Meghalaya capital.