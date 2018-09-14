D D Lapang quits Congress after 40 years, says services of seniors not useful to party

DD Lapang was appointed as the chief minister of Meghalaya in 1992, 2003, 2007 and 2009. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) DD Lapang was appointed as the chief minister of Meghalaya in 1992, 2003, 2007 and 2009. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Five-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Dr Donwa Dethwelson Lapang has quit the party, accusing the leadership of adopting a policy of “phasing out senior and elderly people,” PTI has reported.

Submitting his resignation to party chief Rahul Gandhi, Lapand said he is ending his four-decade-long association with the Congress as the All India Congress Committee’s policy of phasing out elderly means that “…the services and contributions of senior and elderly people are not useful to the party.”

DD Lapang said, “Since the spirit and enthusiasm to work for the people is still burning inside me, this restriction made me frustrated and compelled me to be no longer comfortable in the party.”

Citing his present age and health condition, the former Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief quit Congress, stating, “With a heavy heart, I would like to discontinue my dedication towards the Congress Party…with immediate effect.”

The 84-year-old Congress veteran was appointed as the chief minister of Meghalaya in 1992, 2003, 2007 and 2009.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd