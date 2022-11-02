Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma’s chopper makes emergency landing in Umiam due to bad weather

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s helicopter on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Union Christian College (UCC) near Umiam lake after failing to get down at an Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Upper Shillong due to bad weather.

Sangma was on his way back from an official visit to his constituency in Garo Hills. Taking to Twitter, the CM said that after his chopper made an emergency landing at Umiam, he enjoyed the scenery on the UCC campus and had lunch at the UCC canteen.

He also thanked the captain and pilot of the helicopter for bringing him back to safety after being hit by “unpredictable” weather.

What an adventure!

•Emergency Landing at UCC, Umiam due to bad weather

•Enjoyed the beautiful scenery in the Campus

•Met with staff of UCC

•Lunch in UCC Canteen The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely. pic.twitter.com/D4rMAzGYhC — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 2, 2022

In a video clip that Sangma shared along with the tweet, the Chief Minister was seen walking from the ground to the college and sharing the emergency landing experience with others while having lunch. “We diverted for safety reasons and it is good. We will figure out a way to get back to the city,” he said.

“Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk & had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day!” he said in another tweet.