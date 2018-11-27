Central ministers enjoy picnic, states pay bill: Meghalaya MLA

Congress legislator H M Shangpliang on Tuesday took a jibe at the frequent visits of central ministers to the Northeast, saying the ‘Look East’ Policy has become ‘Visit East’ Policy. Addressing the Assembly, the MLA said the ministers “enjoy their picnics” at the expense of the state governments.

“The Look East Policy turned into ‘Act East’ Policy under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. The same has now become ‘Visit East’ Policy. The central ministers stay at good hotels and enjoy their picnics, while the state governments pay their bills,” Shangpliang told the House during a special session.

Under the direction of the PM, central ministers, since assuming office in 2014, have been visiting the northeast states every fortnight to review the implementation of development schemes.

“As they (ministers) come as guests, the state government bears the burden of their food and car rental expenses too,” the MLA added.