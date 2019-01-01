Meghalaya mine collapse: Technical snag in pumps hinders rescue operations

The rescue operation to find 15 miners trapped inside a rat-hole in Meghalaya’s East Jainitia Hills came to halt Tuesday after the high powered pumps faced tenchinal snags, PTI reported. The miners had got stuck inside the illegal coal mine on December 13 when water gushed in from the nearby Lytein river and flooded the mine.

In its 20th day now, the joint operation involving Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, a fire services team from Odisha and NDRF has faced little success so far. On Tuesday, Indian Navy personnel resumed with their diving using unmanned remotely operated vehicles with assistance of the NRDF in the main shaft before the pumps stopped working. Work is on to get the pumps ready.

“There were some technical problems with the machines and the rescue operation was affected,” operation spokesperson R Susngi told PTI.

Quoting the Navy, Susngi said that the depth of shaft is a little over 370 foot, while the water level inside the vertical shaft is 161 foot.

The fire services team from Odisha is also preparing to resume pumping from the two shafts nearby, he said.

Susngi further said there was a slight dip in the water level in the mine shaft, but it was not significant enough. The district administration is in process to procure a third crane to be used in the mine shaft, he added.

NDRF Assistant commandant Santosh Singh had said yesterday that the Navy divers were not able to go inside since December 13 because the water level could not be reduced to less than 40 feet because the pumps did not have enough power.

Interestingly, the pumps which were brought by the fire team from Odisha have not been set up yet.