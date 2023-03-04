scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Meghalaya: HSPDP MLA’s office set on fire for supporting NPP-BJP alliance

The HSPDP decided to form an alliance with the TMC and Congress, but its two MLAs went ahead and supported the NPP-BJP coalition.

Thane fire Tynsong said that those indulging in such incidents must respect the people's mandate. (Representational Photo)
HSPDP MLA Methodius Dkhar’s office in Shillong was set on fire allegedly by members of his own party as he supported the NPP-BJP coalition, senior NPP leader Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.

Dkhar along with party MLA Shakliar Warjri on Friday pledged support to the NPP-BJP alliance, which staked claim to form the next government in the state under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma. Tynsong, the outgoing deputy chief minister, told PTI that angry supporters of Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) went to Dkhar’s office in the Laitumkhrah area of the city on Friday night and set it on fire.

“Firefighters reached there on time and doused the flames,” he said.

The HSPDP decided to form an alliance with the TMC and Congress, but its two MLAs went ahead and supported the NPP-BJP coalition. Tynsong said that those indulging in such incidents must respect the people’s mandate.

He blamed the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) for it.

“These people are trying to snatch the constitutional rights of the MLAs. We will not allow such activities to happen. This is against the rights of the people,” he said.

Angry HSPDP supporters burnt effigies of the two MLAs in the Motphran area here on Saturday. The gathering was attended by leaders of the HITO and the HYC who are demanding a chief minister from the Khasi community.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 18:29 IST
