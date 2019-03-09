Meghalaya: Congress boycotts Governor speech for his remarks on Kashmiris

The Meghalaya unit of the Congress on Friday boycotted the speech of Governor Tathagata Roy on the first day of the Budget Session over his controversial remarks on Kashmiris. Roy had called for a boycott of Kashmiris after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel had been killed.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma, told The Indian Express, “Can a person occupying such a high Constitutional position pass such a comment? How has this been allowed to go on? The narrative he generated is no way to fight terrorism, it will only alienate Kashmiris further.”

“Why has the Governor not been pulled up by the Prime Minister? The PM definitely knows about it. The Governor’s comments will only disintegrate the nation. By boycotting his speech we are trying to draw the country’s attention to his comments. The nation’s fight is against terrorism, not against any community. If there is any terror attack in the Northeast, then will he suggest boycotting the people and goods of the Northeast?” Sangma said.

On February 19, Roy tweeted that he “inclined to agree” with the suggestion of a retired Army officer to boycott Kashmir and Kashmiris economically.

He posted, “An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don’t visit Kashmir, don’t go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don’t buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree.”