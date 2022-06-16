3 killed in Meghalaya, 2 in Assam as rains continue to batter Northeast

As rain continues to batter Assam, two children died Thursday, after debris from a broken road caused their home to collapse in Goalpara district. In neighbouring Meghalaya — which is also witnessing unprecedented rainfall — three died in rainfall-induced landslides in East Khasi Hills district.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, the rain is unlikely to let up for the next two days at least — both Assam and Meghalaya are under a ‘red alert’ till June 18.

Initially Guwahati as well as parts of Kamrup (Metro) district witnessed episodes of urban flooding, but most parts of the state are reeling under floodwaters now.

As of Wednesday, nearly 74,000 people in 18 districts are affected. The Brahmaputra water level is on the rise, while river Manas was flowing above the danger mark.

Portions of the National Highway-6 — that serves as the road link between the rest of the country and south Assam’s Barak Valley districts, as well as Mizoram and Tripura — witnessed flash floods on Wednesday and Thursday. Part of the highway, which falls under the Lumshnong police station in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, was washed away by the heavy downpour, bringing movement to a grinding halt, said East Jaintia Hills district DC Abhilash Baranwal. The administration has issued advisories, asking passengers — especially heavy motor vehicles — not to commute via the road.

Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), said most areas of lower Assam were inundated. “A number of landslides have been reported from Dima Hasao, Guwahati as well as the Barak Valley districts of southern Assam,” he said, adding that while a major portion of national highways was flooded, no significant disruption had been reported.

In Assam’s Goalpara district, the victims were siblings, aged 9 and 11. In Meghalaya, chief minister Conrad Sangma announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The government has formed regional committees to look into the situation and also ordered closure of all schools till June 20 in the “interest of the safety of schoolchildren”.

Meanwhile, Guwahati continues to reel under urban floods – several low-lying areas continue to be inundated, with many localities facing power cuts.