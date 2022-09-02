scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Meghalaya: 342 families from Panjabi Lane to be relocated to official quarters

In 2018, the Meghalaya government imposed curfew in Panjabi Lane area after clashes. The curfew was followed by a decision to relocate the residents elsewhere.

Meghalaya, families from Panjabi Lane to be relocated, Panjabi Lane, Shillong, Punjab, Agartala, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPunjabi Lane in Shillong. File

MEGHALAYA HAS decided to relocate 342 families from Panjabi Lane in Shillong’s Them Lew Mawlong area to official quarters in Shillong Municipal Board (SMB).

The Panjabi Lane mostly houses descendants of people brought from Punjab to Shillong nearly 200 years ago by British colonial rulers. They used to work as cleaners in the city in those days.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said Thursday that the government resolved to relocate them at a meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by state Urban Affairs Minister S Dhar along with officials.

Speaking to reporters, Dhar said the 342 Panjabi Lane families would be relocated from Them lew Mawlong to official quarters opposite to the Opposition leaders’ quarters. The government would demolish the old official quarter buildings and build a new building to accommodate the Panjabi Lane residents in flats allotted there. According to the government’s plan, the existing building would be demolished and a 12-block building would be built on 2.5 acre land.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 02:20:40 am
