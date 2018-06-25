Woman shot dead by militants in Manipur

Manipur woman killed in attack by armed miscreants. (File) Manipur woman killed in attack by armed miscreants. (File)

A woman was killed in Noney district of Manipur, when the vehicle she was travelling in was fired at, by armed miscreants suspected to be cadres of proscribed NSCN-K. The incident took place near Sibilong village about 147 km from Imphal Monday, along the National Highway-37 (which connects Manipur with Assam) around 4:30 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Jianthailiu Kamei, 43, wife of RK. Alan Kamei of Kambiron (Puiluan) Village, Noney district.

According to reports, late Jianthailiu was returning home along with fellow villagers after having attended an inaugural function of a railway substation at Kamai. The deceased was part of a dance troupe who had performed during the inaugural function, said the report.

On reaching Sibilong village, the vehicle carrying the dance troupe allegedly refused to stop and hence was fired at by the armed miscreants. Jianthailiu who reportedly sustained multiple bullet injuries succumbed to it, inside the vehicle. While the motive behind the attack is unclear, police registered a case in connection with the incident.

Militants are very active along the National Highway-37 particularly the Nungba sub-division and Noney areas, with the Imphal-Jiribam railway projects in full swing.

It is learnt that nearly 14 cases of abduction and shooting of people engaged in the railway project were reported during the last one year. On May 20, a hill based UG group set ablaze a truck engaged in construction of the railway project.

Altogether 1500 personnel of Assam Rifles, Manipur Rifles, IRB, State police and Railway Protection Force have been guarding the project.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App