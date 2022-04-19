Will urge Centre to withdraw AFSPA if law and order improves entirely: Manipur Governor

Manipur Governor La Ganesan said he will urge the Centre to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, (AFSPA) 1958, from the entire state if the overall law and order situation improves paving the way for complete “peace, calm and tranquility”.

The Governor was addressing a gathering at a community interaction programme held at Nungbi Khullen Public Ground, under the Chingai Sub-division of Ukhrul District on Tuesday.

He noted that with the improvement of law and order situation in some areas of the state, disturbed area status was withdrawn.

“If there is complete peace and tranquillity in the rest of the state in the coming days, then I will urge the Centre to completely withdraw AFSPA,” said La Ganesan.

The Manipur Governor urged the people to extend their co-operation to the Government in every aspect, particularly the policies that aimed to benefit the public.

Earlier, civil bodies of Ukhrul district submitted memorandums to the Governor with charters of demands including removal of AFSPA completely from the state and exemption of Northeast from the imposition of Hindi language, among others.

The disturbed area status, which allows promulgation of AFSPA, was removed from as many as 15 police station areas. The partial withdrawal of AFSPA drew flak from several civil bodies based in the hill districts of Manipur, questioning the motive of both the state and the central government.

Of the total 15 police stations, seven are in Imphal West, four in Imphal East, and one each in Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam districts.