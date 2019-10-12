Will stand by the framework agreement signed with India at all cost: NSCN-IM

Reiterating its stand on the framework agreement signed with the central government, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland led by Isaac-Muivah (NSCN-IM) Saturday said that it strongly opposes the imposition of one’s will on the other.

The statement by NSCN comes two days after its last round of talks held in New Delhi between the leadership of the NSCN-IM and the Government of India. As per reports published in some of the local dailies of Nagaland on Friday, the meeting remained inconclusive and the demand for separate flag and constitution dominated the meeting.

The outfit alleged that the Government of India is trying to twist and backtrack on their words and commitments.

“After 22 years of long intensive negotiations, the Government of India has now started trying to twist and backtrack on their words and commitments, so that the hard-earned framework Agreement is nullified on any pretext”, it said.

The Naga rebel also blamed the central government for trying to hijack the outcome of the talks by using a section of people who are not mandated and do not represent the Naga people.

“It should be understood that any proposed solution that betrays the Naga national issue will be but a repetition of past mistakes. We are sure it will be a great loss for both if we miss this fine opportunity. After all, the truth never dies. No power in history has ever destroyed it”, it opined.

The NSCN also pointed out that only after recognizing the reality that the case of Nagas is political, not that of law and order, talks between the Indian government and NSCN began resulting in the signing of the cease-fire agreement on August 1, 1997.

In the subsequent talks, the central government recognized the unique history and situation of the Nagas on July 11, 2002, which means, the Nagas have never been a part of the Union of India nor that of Burma either by conquest or by consent of the Nagas, it held.

Based on the recognized unique history and situation of the Nagas, the Government of India and NSCN signed the historic Framework Agreement on August 03, 2015, it further elaborated in its statement.

The BJP government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and positive step where it recognizes the sovereignty of the Nagas stating, in keeping with the universal principle of democracy, sovereignty of the Nagas lies with the Naga people.

It also states inclusive durable peaceful ‘co-existence of the two entities’ based on the principle of ‘shared-sovereignty. However, by inclusiveness, NSCN emphasizes – inclusive of all Nagas in all areas and all aspects of agreed competencies, and it cannot be misconstrued as Union of India, the outfit contended.

It claimed that Naga “national flag” is the symbol of the recognized Naga entity while the “constitution” of the Nagas is the book form of the recognized sovereignty and mutually agreed competencies.