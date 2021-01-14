Will sack cops involved in drugs cases, warns Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday issued a stern warning to the state’s police force, saying personnel found guilty in drugs-related cases would be terminated from service. The Chief minister made the remarks while setting ‘pre-trial’ drugs worth over Rs 34 crore on fire, in presence of MLAs and high-ranking police officers, in Imphal.

When illegal drugs are seized by authorities, pending trial of the cases and with insufficient space to store them, the court allows the destruction of such ‘pre-trial’ drugs. The drugs destroyed by CM Biren Singh were seized by Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Manipur Police on Thursday.

The CM also said that the destruction of poppy farms will continue in the state until villagers stop growing it. Regarding police personnel, Singh said around 40 departmental inquiries involving cops in drugs-related cases are currently pending in the state.

Singh said the “war on drugs” his administration had launched in 2018, on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking which falls on June 26, is a committed mission “which nobody can derail” with “unfounded criticisms and politically motivated instigations”.

He said he had felt the need for such a “war on drugs” ever since the mid-90s.

The seized items that were burnt in the presence of the CM included heroin powder (2 kg), ganja (273 kg), 5,80,853 WY tablets, 1,22,696 SP capsules and 530 N-10 tablets.

This was the state government’s third disposal of seized drugs. The first disposal was conducted on November 30, 2017, wherein drugs worth Rs 45,000 crore were destroyed. The second was held on September 26, 2018, wherein drugs worth over Rs 20 crore were destroyed.