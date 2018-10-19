Will not settle for anything less than sovereignty: NSCN-K

The Khaplang faction of the NSCN is responsible for killing 18 army men and injuring several others in an ambush carried out in Paraolon village of Chandel district in June 2015. The Khaplang faction of the NSCN is responsible for killing 18 army men and injuring several others in an ambush carried out in Paraolon village of Chandel district in June 2015.

Reiterating its stand to carry on the struggle for Naga sovereignty, the proscribed National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) Khaplang faction has said that it will not settle for anything less than sovereignty from India or Myanmar.

The outfit in a statement issued by Joseph Lamkang stated that the NSCN and the Naga army will continue to support, defend and fight alongside other oppressed and colonised people for their long-cherished goal is achieved.

“The NSCN/GPRN which is founded on the principle of Naga sovereignty and will continue to uphold that spirit, and carry on the struggle till our national flag flies high over our land. We will not allow anti-nationalists thriving freely at the behest of the enemies. We will not bow down to neither India nor Myanmar for anything short of full sovereignty”, it said.

Alleging the Government of India and its agents of making constant and critical attempts to sabotage the ongoing struggle, the onslaught is bound to fail for the bond between Nagas is too strong to be divided, maintained the outfit.

It called upon the Nagas to stand up with the spirit of oneness and fight the ‘invading’ forces to defend their land.

“They created splintered groups through their skillfully designed ‘divide and destroy’ Policy. These masterminds are now back to their planning rooms for the next assault, this time to further divide the Nagas bases on the artificial boundary line. But hard they tried it is bound to fail, because the bond between Nagas is too strong to be divided”, it said.

The Khaplang faction of the NSCN is responsible for killing 18 army men and injuring several others in an ambush carried out in Paraolon village of Chandel district in June 2015. The National Investigation Agency has been investigating the case. The outfit is one of the strong Naga rebel groups operating in Nagaland, Arunachal, Manipur with its base in Myanmar. However, it suffered a major setback with a reported split within the group, one led by a Myanmar Naga and another led Indian from Nagaland.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App